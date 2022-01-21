OnePlus could launch new smartphone priced below Rs 20,000: Report

OnePlus could be working on a new smartphone and reports suggest it could be one of the brand’s most affordable devices ever. The new OnePlus smartphone could be priced below Rs 20,000, suggests a new leak. The information comes from tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on Twitter, via 91Mobiles.

The tipster suggests OnePlus is planning to launch a smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. Unsurprisingly, the new phone is expected to launch under the brand’s Nord series. The phone will reportedly launch later this year, post-July 2022.

All smartphones in the OnePlus Nord series right now are priced above Rs 20,000 for the base variant. The OnePlus Nord CE, the most affordable OnePlus phone currently available in India starts at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The new Nord could under that price significantly, opening the brand to more users.

New affordable OnePlus phone is unlikely to be the Nord CE 2

The OnePlus Nord CE is expected to get a successor soon with the Nord CE 2, which is expected to launch around February this year. However, this phone is still expected to launch between the Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 segment.

The new more affordable smartphone could be a new sub-series entirely and is expected to launch much later. With a phone in the under-Rs 20,000 segment, OnePlus will be competing with players like Redmi, Poco, Motorola, and Realme, among others.

No specifications are known so far, and we will currently have to wait a bit longer to know more about the new OnePlus smartphone.