OnePlus could launch compact flagship smartphone in future: Report

OnePlus is open to the idea of making a “compact” flagship smartphone, as the demand for smaller phones is still out there. In an interview with PCMag, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told the publication that the company would like to make a compact smartphone in the future. His only concern is the battery life on the device, something that is stopping the company to give a shot at a making a high-end, compact smartphone.

“If we can solve the battery problem, we would definitely make a smaller one,” he told PC Mag. “I see a lot of demand for this kind of size. But looking at the industry, the technology of batteries hasn’t changed too much over all these years.”

Lau agrees that there is the demand for a smaller premium smartphone and the company would “definitely” make a smaller flagship smartphone someday. However, as he made it clear, the launch of a smaller OnePlus smartphone is entirely dependent on the innovation in the battery tech.

The CEO also touched upon 5G and its impact on the smartphone market. According to Lau, 5G will allow manufacturers to introduce new camera features in smartphones, alongside he expects an uptake of mobile gaming with the launch of the fifth generation of wireless mobile technology.

OnePlus has already confirmed that it will be one of the first companies to introduce a 5G-enabled smartphone in Europe in 2019. Separately, Lau told CNET that OnePlus aims to release its first 5G smartphone “before the end of May”.