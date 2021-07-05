OnePlus could enter tablet segment with new ‘OnePlus Pad’

Check out what we know about the OnePlus Pad so far. (Express Photo)

OnePlus was once just a smartphone company, but over the years the brand has expanded into audio products, Smart TVs, wearables and even apparel. Now it seems the brand is set to venture into a new category soon – tablets.

A report by MySmartPrice suggests that a OnePlus tablet maybe in the works and that it could be called the OnePlus Pad. The company has reportedly registered a “OnePlus Pad” trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Unfortunately all we have is the device’s name so far and no further information on form factor or specifications is currently available.

The OnePlus Pad has a filing number of 018504798 on the EUIPO website. (Image Source: EUIPO) The OnePlus Pad has a filing number of 018504798 on the EUIPO website. (Image Source: EUIPO)

If the OnePlus Pad does end up launching it will compete with other tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab series and the upcoming Realme Pad.

The OnePlus Pad listing was spotted not long after OnePlus confirmed that the company had integrated several of its teams with Oppo to better the brand’s devices and make software updates quicker and more reliable. It now seems the integration is also helping OnePlus dive into new product categories.

The company also recently announced its new update strategy for various devices, with flagships since the OnePlus 8 getting three years of Android updates and four years of security updates. As for the older mid-range premium phones from OnePlus, they will only get two major OS updates alongside three years of security patches.

Furthermore, OnePlus has also hinted at the unification of its OxygenOS and ColorOS codebase, which will happen with Android 12. It remains to be seen if this will manifest into a unified software experience on future OnePlus devices.