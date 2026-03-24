OnePlus confirms Nord 6 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 9,000mAh battery coming to India on April 7

OnePlus has announced that it will be launching the much-anticipated Nord 6 in India on April 7. The upcoming mid-range phone has been confirmed to sport the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, complemented by a huge 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery.

The company says that the Nord 6 is the first device in the series to support sustained 165 FPS gaming in popular titles like BGMI, Call of Duty and Free Fire.

As for the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, OnePlus claims that the Nord 6 scores up to 146 per cent higher than the Motorola Edge 60 Pro in benchmarks and offers 25 per cent higher AI benchmark results.

Featuring an AMOLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, the OnePlus Nord 6 has a peak brightness of a up to 3,600 nits and comes with the company’s Aqua Touch 2.0 technology, which helps in gaming and navigation when fingers get wet or sweaty.