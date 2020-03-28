OnePlus confirms always-on-display option coming to OxygenOS

OxygenOS Operations staff member Gary C in a response to the post stated that the company is currently testing the feature internally and optimising it, for the best user experience. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) OxygenOS Operations staff member Gary C in a response to the post stated that the company is currently testing the feature internally and optimising it, for the best user experience. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

A lot of people have been requesting OnePlus to launch an always-on display feature on its smartphones since the launch of the OnePlus 6T. Customers were asking for this feature due to the lack of a notification LED on the smartphones. Now, the company via Twitter has announced that it will soon be releasing the always-on display feature for its smartphones.

OnePlus in its Tweet stated that this feature is now on its roadmap. It states this was the top idea in their official ideas portal with over 999 likes. The company’s official ideas portal lets fans recommend new software features they want to the company. And if the feature gets enough interest, the company then develops it and provides it on its smartphones via an update.

The always-on display feature allows the users to check out certain types of information like time, date, battery level and notifications in a small portion of the screen, while the other part is turned off.

OxygenOS Operations staff member Gary C in a response to the post stated that the company is currently testing the feature internally and optimising it, for the best user experience.

OnePlus in a followup post on its community forum has said that the initial power consumption tests have been passed. It is fine-tuning the feature to see if it is perfectly optimised and is not throwing any bugs.

The top IDEA is Always-On Display. We hear you, and our OS Product team has replied: it’s on our roadmap. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 27, 2020

The company has not announced when it will be releasing this feature to its users and which all phones will support it. We cannot comment on the timeline, however, using the always-on-display feature perfectly requires the phones to have an AMOLED display. As on an AMOLED display, the company via software adjustments can turn on select pixels while keeping others turned off, thus saving battery. To recall, the first OnePlus phone to use an AMOLED display was the OnePlus 3. Which might be the phone, the company might start releasing this feature from.

