First look: OnePlus just confirmed OnePlus 8T 5G design

OnePlus 8T 5G is all set to launch on October 14 in the global market. Just a few days ahead of the launch the Chinese smartphone manufacturing company has revealed the final design of the OnePlus 8T 5G. The company has refreshed the design of the phone and it looks nothing like the OnePlus 8 series. In an official YouTube teaser, OnePlus reveals the Aquamarine Green colour option of the upcoming smartphone. There should be more colour options available after the device officially launches.

The OnePlus 8T 5G looks sleek and the glass back further offers a premium touch to the smartphone. In addition to the teaser also reveals that the OnePlus 8T 5G will feature a quad rera camera setup. The camera module sits at the top left corner of the rear panel. In the middle, there’s the OnePlus brand logo in white colour. The Aquamarine Green colour looks refreshing and something we haven’t seen from OnePlus in the past. The alert slider remains intact.

The whole of next week is going to be extremely busy for the tech world. A day before the OnePlus 8T launch Apple is preparing to launch its latest iPhone lineup, which could be the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and lastly the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Yes, this year the company is said to launch four iPhones instead of three like every other year.

Here’s everything we know so far about the OnePlus 8T 5G

Commenting on the first look of the OnePlus 8T 5G, CEO and Founder of the company Pete Lau said the team has “spent four months developing a more refined, more beautiful glass for the body.” The post on the OnePlus forum states that the glossy back of the OnePlus 8T 5G doesn’t register fingerprints on the back and spoil the overall design.

The blog post further mentions, “For the OnePlus 8T, we were able to produce one of the most advanced films in the industry, achieving a high-quality finish that raises the OnePlus standards for beautiful design.”

