OnePlus Concept One will feature invisible cameras: Check it out

OnePlus has finally given a sneak peek at the ‘OnePlus Concept One’ smartphone that will sport an invisible back camera. OnePlus Concept One, which will be unveiled at an special event at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 this month, will feature groundbreaking “invisible camera” and color-shifting glass technology, the company said in a tweet.

OnePlus has partnered with British motor racing company McLaren to use the electrochromic glass technology on the OnePlus Concept One. The rear camera lenses on OnePlus Concept One will be placed under a special strip of glass, which will only be visible only when it is triggered by an electrical signal, as per a Wired report.

So the physical back cameras will only be visible when you open the camera app on the OnePlus Concept One. Electrochromic glass, also called smart glass is electronically tintable glass, which is often used in aircraft windows as well as sunroofs in cars. The McLaren 720S car uses the same technology for its sunroof.

OnePlus has partnered with MacLren in the past for OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7T Pro. The report added that the rear camera specifications on the OnePlus Concept One will be the same as OnePlus 7T Pro, which is a triple camera system with 48MP primary camera, 8MP telephoto camera and 16MP ultra-wide camera.

OnePlus Concept One does look exciting but unfortunately, the company has already said that this will be a prototype, which means it will not be available commercially. OnePlus previously shared teasers of the smartphone as well, though it not reveal the design at the time. OnePlus Concept One is being touted as a device that sport a futuristic design.

We’re bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don’t have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its groundbreaking “invisible camera” and color-shifting glass technology. pic.twitter.com/elsV9DKctn — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 3, 2020

In one of the teasers, OnePlus revealed that OnePlus Concept One will feature a unique design, which means it will look very different from all the previously launched OnePlus phones. With the new teaser, OnePlus has also put to rest rumours of the OnePlus Concept One being a foldable device.

More details of the OnePlus Concept One are unclear at this point. What we know so far is that the prototype device will be showcased at CES 2020 event, which will begin in Las Vegas starting January 7 and continue until January 10.

