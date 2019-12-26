Will OnePlus Concept One actually be a foldable phone? Unlikely

Oneplus Concept One is coming next month at CES. Oneplus Concept One is coming next month at CES.

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 is going to an eventful show. Several tech companies have announced to host event at CES next month. OnePlus is one of them. Earlier this month OnePlus revealed that it will showcase ‘OnePlus Concept One’ at CES 2020.

OnePlus has just confirmed that the upcoming Concept One phone will come with a futuristic design. However, the company hasn’t revealed what kind of ‘futuristic’ design the concept phone will sport. Providing some light on the design of the Concept One, a new leak now suggests that it will be the company’s first foldable phone.

The leak comes from a Korean news website, Korean Herald. The leak suggests that the OnePlus Concept One will actually be a foldable phone. The website notes that some industry sources have confirmed this information to them. OnePlus is yet to reveal the details of the Concept One. So, we will suggest take this (foldable phone) bit of information with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus Concept One: What’s confirmed

Until now, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Concept One is coming next month. The company said that the device will be showcased at CES 2020 event, which will begin in Las Vegas starting January 7 and continue until January 10.

OnePlus has also teased the Concept One once. The teaser hinted that the Concept One will come with a futuristic design. The company is yet to reveal what it means with ‘futuristic design’. As mentioned earlier, rumours are saying that it will be a foldable device. But for now there’s no surety on whether these rumours will turn out to be true or not. Whether we will be able to witness the first foldable phone from OnePlus or not.

Some rumours circulating on the internet have also revealed specs details of the OnePlus concept phone. According to the rumours the Concept One phone will come with 100W fast charging support. The Concept One is also expected to come with 5G support.

Will OnePlus Concept One be a foldable phone?

Latest rumours suggest that the OnePlus Concept One will be a foldable phone, but it is highly unlikely. Why? Let’s explain.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, in several events this year, has said that he doesn’t think foldable phones have a clear use case for now. “The technology and the ability to have foldable screens are not very mature yet,” Lau said in an interaction with the media in London on the sidelines of the OnePlus 7T Pro launch around October this year.

Considering Lau said that foldable phone doesn’t have a “clear use case” up until almost the end of 2019 it is highly unlikely that OnePlus Concept One will be a foldable device. So, we will need to wait till January 7 to know whether the OnePlus Concept One is actually a foldable phone or not.

