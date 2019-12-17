OnePlus Concept One phone with futuristic design will be announced at CES 2020

Oneplus concept one is the first ever concept phone from the company coming next month at CES. Oneplus concept one is the first ever concept phone from the company coming next month at CES.

Last week, OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau revealed that the company will host a ‘special’ event at CES 2020. The CES 2020 will begin on January 7 and end on January 10 in Las Vegas. Following last week’s CES 2020 event announcement, OnePlus now officially reveals the product that will be announced next month. On Tuesday, OnePlus confirms the coming of its first concept phone at CES next month. The OnePlus concept will be called OnePlus Concept One.

OnePlus also releases the first ever teaser for the upcoming OnePlus Concept One. The teaser reveals that the concept phone will sport a unique design, which means it will look very different from all the previously launched OnePlus phones. The teaser shows words like “alternate design” and “alternate future”. This hints that the upcoming OnePlus Concept One will sport a futuristic design, somethings we haven’t see on any phones yet.

OnePlus is yet to confirm the design of the upcoming OnePlus Concept One, but it is likely that it could be similar to Vivo APEX with no ports or buttons considering both the brands (Vivo and OnePlus) have the same parent company, BBK Electronics. Some other reports circulating on the internet suggest that OnePlus could showcase a foldable phone at its CES next month. This, however, looks highly unlikely as at various events in the past Lau said that foldable phone doesn’t have any use case for now. So, a foldable phone could possibly be the last thing that OnePlus could announce next month.

Several assumptions are being made around the OnePlus concept phone, but we must wait till OnePlus officially reveals the design of the OnePlus Concept One next month.

“For the past six years, OnePlus has been striving to share the absolute best in technology with the world, producing a total of 13 industry-leading smartphones. With this year’s OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus delivered the world’s first QHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display and set a new bar for the industry,” OnePlus said in an official press release.

The company further notes, “The name itself, Concept One, is a clear promise that this device is only the first in a series to come and shows OnePlus’ commitment to applied, innovative technology – bringing users an ever smoother, faster, and more “burdenless” experience.” OnePlus reveals that the upcoming Concept One “demonstrates a vision of both new technology and alternate design approach for the future of smartphones.”

