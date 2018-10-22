OnePlus 6T low-light camera sample officially teased ahead of launch

OnePlus 6T will be exclusive to Amazon when it launches in India on October 30. (Image credit: Pete Lau/Weibo)

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared the first camera sample from the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone, OnePlus 6T. Lau uploaded a photo sample on China’s social media platform Weibo. The camera sample does not offer any insight into the specification of the camera, except the fact it tries to highlight the phone’s ability to take exceptional shots in low-light.

Almost every flagship smartphone released this year claims to offer great low-light shots and the OnePlus 6T will be no different. That said, the camera sample shared by Lau is promising. It shows a good amount of light, better saturation, and a much clearer night sky. This could be possible due to a special ‘Night Mode’ feature that will allow the OnePlus 6T to take better night photos. From the watermarks on the camera sample, it is certain that the flagship phone will come with dual rear-facing cameras and not triple cameras as previously rumoured.

We will have to see how the OnePlus 6T handles low-light shots, an area where the company’s previous phones (including the OnePlus 6) have always struggled, but this shot, at the very least, is promising.

OnePlus 6T is one of the most anticipated smartphones to launch in the market in the second half of the year. A lot is already known about the phone which will likely to be marginally better than the OnePlus 6, launched earlier this year. The high-end smartphone is expected to come with a 6.4-inch notched display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB RAM, up to 512GB of internal memory, 3,700mAh battery, dual rear-facing cameras, and a glass back. OnePlus 6T is rumoured to cost at a price of Rs 37,990 in India when it hits the market next month.

