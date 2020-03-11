OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirms details of OnePlus 8 series: Everything he revealed

OnePlus 8 series coming soon and here’s what the company CEO Pete Lau has to say. OnePlus 8 series coming soon and here’s what the company CEO Pete Lau has to say.

Rumours around the upcoming OnePlus phones are circulating on the internet for several months now. We have heard a lot about the design, hardware and cameras of the phones thanks to the leaks. For the first time the company opened up and CEO Pete Lau revealed details about the upcoming OnePlus devices. In a recent press note he stated that the OnePlus 8 series lineup will come with 5G support.

Lau said, “OnePlus will be unveiling a full 5G lineup for its upcoming launch, allowing all OnePlus users to enjoy an unrivaled flagship experience enhanced by the unprecedented speeds of 5G.” “This is a milestone both for OnePlus and our users. We’re proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to have full 5G line up for our next launch.”

OnePlus was ahead in the 4G game as well and wants to continue the same with 5G. The first phone from OnePlus — OnePlus One — was a 4G device which was launched at an early stage in the transition period from 3G to 4G in 2014. OnePlus said that it is “again propelling its users ahead of others by enabling 5G support across its entire flagship smartphone product range.”

With 5G Lau believes the phones will get better as far as the overall performance and gaming is concerned. “5G’s low latency and enhanced cloud services will undoubtedly help achieve a truly interconnected experience, while also providing exciting developments in areas like gaming, which are vitally important for OnePlus’ tech-savvy users,” he said.

Powered by Snapdragon 865?

We are now assured that all three upcoming OnePlus phones will be 5G enabled. Does this mean that the OnePlus 8 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor similar to the recently launched Realme X50 Pro 5G and iQOO 3?

Well, some rumours suggest that the two top-end model OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will use Snapdragon 865 processor while the cheaper OnePlus 8 Lite will pack Mediatek Dimensity 1000 5G enabled chipset. This is highly possible given the 8 Lite is said to be “affordable” and the cheapest device in the series. This is for the first time that the Chinese phone brand is experimenting in the so-called affordable segment. The pricing is a mystery right though.

Pricing to be high

In an interaction with CNET Lau hinted that the OnePlus 8 series phones will be expensive than the predecessor OnePlus 7T series. He explained that with new technology coming in “prices will inevitably rise”. “We’ve always had a position in creating the best product possible at the best price point. The new technology does add costs so costs have risen in comparison to 4G products,” Lau noted.

With every year OnePlus phones get expensive. Take for example the journey from OnePlus 5 to OnePlus 7T. The prices of phones have gone up drastically with every series and the same is said to happen with the OnePlus 8 phones as well.

It is rumoured that the OnePlus 8 Pro could be as expensive as $1,000 which is almost at par with top-end iPhones. However, Lau shut the reports and reassured that won’t be the case. He hinted we could see “more expensive Pro” version while the regular model will “modest specs and an accessible price tag.”

“Last year we launched the 7 Pro and the 7 together and there was a lot of excitement around this. I think that this year again everyone should expect a lot to look forward to in 5G products with a reasonable price,” Lau said.

What about India?

While OnePlus is focusing on 5G phones mostly we could expect some 4G models. This is because of countries like India that still doesn’t have 5G spectrum running. Analysts believe that 5G could be full functional in the country only by next year or 2022. Given India is a price sensitive market and also important to OnePlus the company will definitely try to look into ways to attract consumers in the country. 5G ofcourse won’t work.

