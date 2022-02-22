OnePlus brings SUPERVOOC charging to mid-segment with OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus is known not just for never settling but also for doing things at speed. This is the brand that made Warp Charge a part of everyday tech language, after all. And it is this speed that is going to arrive in the market on February 22 when the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G goes on sale. The phone comes with incredibly quick charging support, allowing users to get through a day of usage after charging the phone for just a few minutes – something that is unheard of in its segment.

Making this happen is the SUPERVOOC charging technology inside the incredibly slim frame (just 7.8 mm) of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. Just 15 minutes of charging with the 65W SUPERVOOC charger will give users enough battery to last through an entire day of hefty OnePlus Nord CE 2 usage. If you want a fully charged phone, well, in that case you just have to charge the device for a little over another fifteen minutes and your phone will be completely charged. This means the phone can go from zero to 100 at a swooshing speed in slightly more than 30 minutes! So, you get enough to get through the day in fifteen minutes, and a fully charged phone in a little more than half an hour. How insane is that, given its price? Incidentally, that blazingly fast quick charger comes in the box, with a supporting cable as well!

This SUPERVOOC charging is just one of the many aces the OnePlus Nord CE 2 has up its sleeve. The phone comes with a brilliant 6.43 inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, which is great for viewing content ranging from videos to games to good old text.

Adding some performance muscle to the phone is a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. Combined with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM (depending on the variant you opt for), it enables the OnePlus Nord CE 2 to breeze through games, tasks and apps, with minimum fuss.

The phone runs on OnePlus’ trademark OxygenOS, making it one of the smoothest operators in its price segment, with no bloatware speed bumps to trip up performance.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with best-in-segment cameras too. Leading the camera train on the back is a 64 megapixel main sensor, which delivers great colours and details. Supporting it is an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera for those landscape and cityscape snaps, and a 2 megapixel macro snapper for those really super close-ups that make everything from bees to drops of water look magical. Selfies are handled by a 16 megapixel camera, which delivers selfies that can be a source of envy for others on the Gram! And do not worry about running out of space for storing all your images and videos – the OnePlus Nord CE 2 not only comes with 128 GB of storage in both variants, but is also the first OnePlus phone to come with support for expandable storage. All you need is a microSD card to take the storage all the way from GB territory to the 1 TB zone!

A large 4,500 mAh battery ensures that the phone comfortably sees through a day or more of use, while support for 5G means that when the super fast network does come to India, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be ready to surf those high-speed waves. All of this comes in an incredibly slim and sleek frame. At 7.8 mm, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is one of the slimmest OnePlus phones ever made, while the use of glass on its front and back give it a very premium hand feel.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G goes on sale on February 22. It will be available at Rs 23,999 for the 6 GB/128 variant and Rs 24,999 for the 8 GB/128 GB one, on the OnePlus site, official stores and online and offline retail partners. Making this already sweet deal even more saccharine are a number of deals and offers that can get you the phone at an ever lower price. It seems to make no sense to settle for anything else!