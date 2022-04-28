OnePlus brings super-fast, super safe 150W SUPERVOOC charging to the OnePlus 10R 5G

There is a new OnePlus launch event just around the corner and it is all set to deliver ‘More Power to You.’ While OnePlus will be launching three new products at this launch, many will be most excited to see the new addition to the OnePlus R series. The brand will be introducing the OnePlus 10R 5G, a smartphone that will not only come with a standout design but also with specs that make it an absolute powerhouse.

A tall, Fluid, high refresh rate display, powerful processor, stunning cameras paired with a unique design is what the OnePlus 10R 5G will bring along at this launch but if there is one feature that is going to turn the smartphone world on its head, it has to be the 150W SUPERVOOC charging on the phone!

OnePlus has been the trailblazer in the fast charging department. Before OnePlus came with those red-colored cables that revolutionized the way we charged our smartphones, charging used to be quite literally a tying down process. Plugging our smartphones into the wall and then waiting for hours for them to get charged was nothing out of the ordinary. Then one fine day, OnePlus brought along fast charging to our OnePlus smartphones, and ever since the feature has not only become a staple in OnePlus’ device ethos but has become pretty much a hygiene feature in most smartphones.

But just when the industry had started catching up to OnePlus’ idea of fast charging, the brand redefined it by adding more and more speed to it. Now with the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus has yet again changed the definition of fast charging by introducing a whopping 150W SUPERVOOC charging to the Endurance Edition of the smartphone. The support for 150W SUPERVOOC charging actually makes the OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition the phone with the fastest charging speeds, not only in India but around most of the world as well.

With support for 150W SUPERVOOC charging, the 4,500 mAh battery on the Endurance Edition will literally get charged in merely minutes. Plugging your smartphone in for just ten minutes will take the battery levels on your smartphone from one percent to an impressive 70 percent. This basically means that if you plug your OnePlus 10R 5G on charging for just ten minutes, you will actually have enough charge to get through an entire day of smartphone-ing.

You can also charge up your phone all the way to 100 percent with the same swift speed. All you have to do is head to the settings on the device and turn the Rapid Charging Mode on and your 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition will go up to 100 percent in a matter of just 17 minutes.

The maximum power that the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition brings on board is 20V/7.5A which is paired with a 160W charging brick and a USB-C to USB-C cable. You can also use this charging cable and brick to charge your notebooks and tablets as they also come with support for PPS and PD charging. Both the charging brick and the cable are part of the OnePlus 10R 5G package.

With such high charging, speeds come bigger safety responsibilities. Fast charging speeds are known to have a negative impact on a smartphone’s battery life but because this is a feature on a OnePlus smartphone, you can be sure that the brand has not just added fast charging speed to your phone but also backed it up with technology that will keep a check on your battery’s health.

The OnePlus 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition comes with its own Battery Health Engine which is specifically designed to preserve the battery capacity of the device and ensure a long lifespan. The Battery Health Engine on the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition comprises two main technologies– Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology. The Smart Battery Health Algorithm keeps an eye on the maximum charging current, ensuring that it stays in the safe range, minimising the possibility of dead lithium cells, which improves the lifespan of the battery. Battery Healing Technology, as the name suggests, preserves the battery’s capacity. It allows electrodes to get continuously repaired during charging cycles, reducing the damage done to anodes and cathodes in the battery.

Thanks to these technologies, even after 1,600 charging cycles, the OnePlus 10R 5G 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition can retain a massive 80 percent of its original battery capacity.

In order to keep things cool, the Endurance Edition also comes with a very capable charging management system. The smartphone comes with a Dual Charge Pump feature which uses two 75W technology pumps to push charge instead of a single 150W pump technology. This not only results in faster charging but makes the process more efficient and brings down heat dissipation.

OnePlus also uses a VFC trickle charging optimisation algorithm in order to improve the charging efficiency of the crucial last 10 percent of the OnePlus 10R 5G’s battery. This algorithm is responsible for adjusting the current and voltage of a charge accuracy of 100 mA to 10 mV to improve the charging efficiency and reduce the heat emitted. The algorithm anticipates when the user will unplug their smartphone and makes sure that the battery spends less time at 100 percent because it can adjust current and voltage easily and swiftly.

To top this, the smartphone also comes with intelligent charging management and has a Customized Smart Charging Chip that manages charging on the device and delivers an absolutely safe charging process by identifying the input current and voltage and delivering an adaptable combination of the two to the battery accordingly.

OnePlus has also included as many as 13 temperature sensors in the OnePlus 10R 5G as compared to 10 temperature sensors in previous OnePlus smartphones. These temperature sensors are present inside the battery system of the device which keeps detecting the phone’s charging temperature in real-time. It also has a 128-bit encryption algorithm that recognizes official SUPERVOOC charging cables. This means the phone will recognize the cables that are able to support such high charging speeds. In case the phone does not identify the cable, the phone will not activate fast charging. The Endurance Edition of the smartphone also comes with globally recognized TÜV Rheinland certification for safe fast charging.

All of this together makes the OnePlus 10R 5G’s 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition not only the fastest charging phone around but also one of the safest. The phone will be launched at the “More Power to You” event on 28 April 2022 and once it is released you can bid farewell to all your charging woes. Click here to watch the Livestream.