OnePlus begins Android 10 rollout starting with OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus has started a staged rollout of Android 10 for its smartphones starting with OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, the company confirmed in a forum post. Though the over-the-air (OTA) update of OxygenOS version 10.0 based on Android 10 will be released for a limited number of users as of now, a broader rollout will take place in a few days.

The announcement comes as Google made Android 10 or Android Q official for all Pixel phones. The Open Beta build based on Android 10 for OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 users was announced earlier this month. OnePlus has sought feedback from OnePlus 7 series users who were on the previous versions to improve key areas.

The broader rollout of OxygenOS 10.0 based on Android 10 will begin after making sure there are no critical bugs. The company has advised against using VPN to download the build as the update is being pushed out randomly and is not based on regions. To reiterate, it will be released only to a limited number of users.

The system changes include upgrade to Android 10 as well as a new UI design and enhanced location permissions for privacy. There will also be new customisation feature in Settings that will allow users to choose icon shapes for Quick Settings. The update also includes full screen gestures such as inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back. It also adds a bottom navigation bar to let users swipe left or right for recent apps.

For easy access to all games in one place, the company has added a new Game Space feature. The Smart Display will show intelligent information based on specific times, locations and events. Smart Display can be enabled from Ambient Display option in Settings. In Messages, users will be able to block spam based on specific keywords, which can be activated from Messages > Spam > Settings > Blocking settings.