OnePlus 6 gets Rs 1,500 off for HDFC cards, discounts on accessories as well

OnePlus on Thursday announced its ‘Back to School’ initiative for the student community. Under this offer, the company will be providing students with discounts and EMI offers. The offer will be made live from July 23 and will continue till July 30. With this campaign, the company says it is trying to make OnePlus products more accessible to college students.

OnePlus’ ‘Back to School’ offer allows students to avail a Rs 1,500 instant discount on the OnePlus 6 when purchasing with an HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Students purchasing official OnePlus 6 cases and covers from the OnePlus exclusive online and offline stores will be offered a discount of 20 per cent on them.

Finally, users purchasing the smartphone from Amazon will also be eligible to avail no cost EMI on the purchase. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering consumers who purchase from its online web portal special offers on the Kindle eBook reader.

OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU and 6GB/8GB of RAM. The device comes in three storage variants – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The smartphone runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 5.1 skin on top and is backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.

OnePlus 6 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and a secondary 20MP Sony IM376K sensor with an aperture of f/1.7. On the front, it features a 16MP camera.

