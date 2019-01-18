OnePlus Assured Upgrade for OnePlus 6T unveiled: Here are the details

OnePlus has announced its ‘Assured Upgrade’ program for OnePlus 6T. Under this program, which begins January 19, OnePlus 6T buyers can avail guaranteed buyback value of a maximum of 70 per cent of the purchase value of the device on upgrade to a OnePlus flagship. OnePlus is offering a minimum of 40 per cent of the purchase value of the device between three to 12 months from the purchase date of the device on upgrade.

OnePlus Assured Program can be availed on purchase of OnePlus 6T during the Republic Day sales on Amazon India as well as OnePlus exclusive offline stores. It can be purchased at an additional cost of Rs 199.

As part of Republic Day sales, people who purchase OnePlus 6T using their HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can avail Rs 1,500 instant discount. The offer will go live on January 20 on Amazon, though Prime members will have an early access a day before from January 19.

OnePlus 6T can be bought with Rs 1,500 cashback on SBI credit cards from OnePlus online store, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, Croma or Reliance Digital outlets. The offer will start from January 19. OnePlus 6T will also be available with up to six months of no-cost EMI plus an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange of old devices.

OnePlus 6T is a mid-range flagship smartphone, priced starting at Rs 37,999 for the base storage model with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 41,999, while 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 45,999 respectively.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 6T has 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED notched display, in-display fingerprint scanner or Screen Unlock, and Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone is backed by a 3700mAh battery that supports DashCharge technology. It runs OxygenOS, which is based on Android 9 Pie.

OnePlus 6T gets dual 16MP+20MP rear cameras with Night Scape mode, which improves low light images without flash support. The phone has a 20MP front camera that comes with AI Portrait, AR Stickers and AI Beauty 2.0.