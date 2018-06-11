OnePlus Asphalt Cup gaming competition launched in India

OnePlus has partnered with Gameloft to introduce an online racing tournament, the Asphalt Cup, in India. OnePlus has partnered with Gameloft to introduce an online racing tournament, the Asphalt Cup, in India.

OnePlus has partnered with Gameloft to introduce an online racing tournament, the Asphalt Cup, in India. The tournament, open to all smartphone gamers, is based on Asphalt 8: Airborne, and will be held between June 13 and July 8. Winners and finalists could receive various goodies, that include OnePlus 6 smartphones, as well as cash prizes and other gifts.

The OnePlus Asphalt Cup will be spread over four weeks, and involve four time-limited events, each of which will last over a period of five days. For each of these events, games can play multiple times across its duration in order to register high scores. The top five winners from each week will be eligible to receive OnePlus’ Bullets wireless headphones, while the top 25 gamers will receive goodies from OnePlus and Gameloft. At the end of the OnePlus Asphalt Cup, the top three winners will receive a combined cash prize of up to Rs 9 lakhs, as well as OnePlus 6 phones and Bullets wireless headphones. During the tournament, players will receive in-game rewards amounting to Rs 2 crores every week.

Just to recap, OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. It runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with OnePlus’s OxygenOS 5.1.6 skin on top, all of this is backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. As for the camera, the OnePlus 6 features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and a 20 MP Sony IM376K sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie snapper with a f/2.0 aperture.

OnePlus 6 costs Rs 34,999 for the base variant (6GB RAM + 64GB storage) and goes up to Rs 39,999 for the top-end model (8GB RAM +128GB storage). There’s a new Avengers Edition option also available which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but will cost Rs 44,999 in India.

