OnePlus announces several offers as it celebrates its sixth anniversary

OnePlus is celebrating its sixth anniversary globally. Founded in 2013, the company has witnessed major success across several markets globally, including North America, Europe, China, and India and has emerged as one of the most popular smartphone brands globally in the short time of its existence.

In India, in the last two years, the brand has firmly established its premium positioning in India.

The premium smartphone segment comprises of smartphones priced at ₹30,000 or higher. OnePlus has been able to register a tremendous year-on-year growth of 95% according to the latest report for Q3 2019 by Counterpoint Research.

OnePlus has witnessed immense growth in popularity among Indian consumers and has emerged as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands this quarter in the country. OnePlus, with 35% market share, leads the premium smartphone segment followed by Samsung with 23% and Apple with 22% share.

Marking the anniversary celebration, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, shared, “The last six years have been a remarkable journey for OnePlus as a brand with several successes and new learnings. 2019, has been a special year for us with the launch of our OnePlus 7 Series, bringing in the all-new product portfolio – OnePlus TV, to creating the first-ever OnePlus Music Festival and opening our largest R&D facility in India.”

To mark the company’s five years in India, OnePlus is looking to drive robust offline expansion plans across the country. The company is actively expanding its retail presence across India and is looking to operate across 5000+ offline stores and service centres by the end of 2020. The retail expansion will help the brand further penetrate Tier 2 markets and beyond in the country.

To celebrate its anniversary and the successful journey, OnePlus has announced a series of offers to give back to its India community. OnePlus users and customers can avail these offers starting December 6, 2019 until December 17, 2019.

To start with, you can avail a discount from ₹2,000 up to ₹6,000 if you purchase OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T. HDFC Bank card customers can additionally avail an instant discount of ₹2,000, ₹1,500, and ₹3,000 on purchase of OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro respectively. For these three devices, you can also opt for a special no-cost EMI up to six months on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus experience stores.

If you’re an existing OnePlus user, you can use this opportunity to upgrade to the latest OnePlus 7 Series devices. You can exchange your older OnePlus smartphone and get a cashback of ₹2,000 on purchase of any new OnePlus 7 Series device on Amazon.in or at OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus hopes that its community as well as interested, potential customers would be able to make the most of these celebration offers to get on the premium technical experience that OnePlus offers. Apart from the launch and success of OnePlus 7 Series smartphones, OnePlus ventured into the television segment this year with the OnePlus TV and also created the first-ever OnePlus Music Festival in India to elevate its product positioning.

Earlier this year, OnePlus opened its first R&D facility in Hyderabad and the company plans to grow it into its biggest centre globally in three years as well as chart its roadmap towards adopting the Indian market as its home ground. India is an important market for OnePlus, contributing a quarter of its global shipments, and Hyderabad offers a sizable pool of talent as well as a thriving startup scene.

