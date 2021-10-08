OnePlus announces massive festive discounts on TVs, phones, and more

As the festive season gets underway, it is raining offers from the brand that Never Settles. OnePlus has got into Diwali mode by coming up with deals and offers on a wide variety of its products, giving people even more reason to celebrate. These offers are available across a wide variety of channels, online and offline, including OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Centers, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com as well as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, Bajaj Electronics, and select partner stores.

In all, these offers will be available across more than ten thousand offline stores in the country, including OnePlus Experience Stores and partnered stores, which shows just how far the brand has come from its online-only beginnings in the country.

The OnePlus smart TV range leads from the front in this regard. OnePlus had entered the TV market in 2019, and in two years has already carved a formidable niche for itself in this highly competitive area. And this is because its televisions reflect OnePlus’ burdenless design philosophy and its minimalistic yet extremely functional approach to UI, even while delivering powerful features and unmatched performance at surprising prices. And those prices have now got even more surprising.

Customers who now go shopping at OnePlus Experience stores, Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and other select partner stores, can avail of some amazing offers right across the entire OnePlus TV line up. They can get a 12 month EMI with a down payment of 4 months, and 18 months EMI with a down payment of 6 months, and EMI without any down payment at all for 8 and 9 months on purchases through Bajaj Easy Finance from 29 September to 15 November.

There’s more, HDFC’s easy paper finance is also providing a 12-month EMI offer with a down payment of 4 months for the same period. Finally, you can also get discounts of up to Rs 5,000 and a no-cost EMI for up to 9 months through two more banks – Kotak Bank offers this from 20 September to 14 November while ICICI Banks offers the same from 22 September to 15 November.

Consumers can also get a discounted price of up to Rs 4000 on the OnePlus TV Y series and OnePLus TV U1S (originally priced at Rs 18999 and Rs 46999 respectively) until 5 November at OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkaprt.com online as well as on the OnePlus Store app and at OnePlus Experience Centers, Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and select partner stores.

There are instant discounts on the OnePlus TV Y series and the OnePlus TV U1S which are running right now and will be available till 15 November. Those wanting the OnePlus TV Y series can get an instant bank discount of Rs 2000 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Centers, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com as well as Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and select partner stores. They can also choose to go for up to 9 months of no-cost EMIs, and this is across all banks.

Instant bank discounts starting from Rs 3000 to Rs 5000 are available on the OnePlus TV U1S on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Centers, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com as well as Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and select partner stores. There is also the option from all banks to use an up to 9-month no-cost EMI plan.

In addition, Amazon is also offering an Instant Bank Discount of up to 10 percent through HDFC bank, while Flipkart is offering bank discounts of up to Rs 1750 on credit cards and Rs 1000 on debit cards on Kotak, Axis, and ICICI bank transactions during th Big Billion Day Sale on both the OnePlus TV Y series and the OnePlus TV U1S.

Those who buy the OnePlus TV Y series from OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App will also get the option of up to 6 months EMI on Bajaj Easy Finance and in addition also a 5 per cent cashback on AMEX bank. Finally, those looking to pick up the OnePlus TV U1S from OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App will get a similar EMI option from Bajaj Easy Finance, while the cashback from AMEX bank will go up to 10 per cent.

There are some amazing offers on other OnePlus products as well. The highly acclaimed OnePlus 9 series, which comprises the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R are also available with special festive discounts and EMI offers. And these are available for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which redefined the premium mid-segment, as well as the OnePlus Nord CE, which has taken the title of the best phone in the sub-Rs 25,000 category.

These offers and EMI plans come from a number of banks, and there are also special iOS device exchange schemes where customers can swap their iPhones and iPads and get an additional discount on OnePlus phones. OnePlus’ audio and wearables range too get some amazing offers.

The OnePlus Buds Pro, the OnePlus Watch, the OnePlus Smart Band, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition, the iconic OnePlus Band Steve Harrington Edition, and even the OnePlus Power Bank get special discounts. OnePlus is also offering up to 20 per cent off on its OnePlus Care plan, and has also special offers for its Red Cable members.

All of which makes this festive season the perfect time to either extend your OnePlus family or become a part of it. From the humble power bank to the most powerful phone money can buy to televisions that blend into walls and deliver life-like imagery, OnePlus has them all. And now they are available at amazing prices.