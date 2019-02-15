OnePlus announces Google Duo integration for all its devices with Android 9.0 Pie update

OnePlus has announced it will make video calling app, Google Duo as a native function for video calls on its devices. Earlier this week, the feature was rolled out in Open Beta builds of OnePlus 6 and 6T devices. In addition, the Duo integration will be released for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T as well as OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T with Android Pie update.

Though Duo will be made as a native function for video calls, the option to access the traditional carrier video calling option will still be there. Users can head to Contact >Select contact >See all >Choose video call to select this option.

Deeper integration with Google Duo essentially means that native video calling on OnePlus phones will be handled by Google Duo and users will not have to rely on third-party applications like Skype, WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

The video calls made with Google Duo will also show up in users’ recent calls logs as well. The integration will take place across multiple native functions including call logs, contacts, dial pad, and messaging.

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have already received OxygenOS 9.0.12 and OxygenOS 9.0.4 respectively, which include this feature. The update also brings with it general bug fixes and system improvements along with January Android security patch for both devices.

Prior to this, OnePlus announced Google Lens integration in its native camera app. Google Lens takes advantage of machine learning to show relevant details about objects at which the camera is pointed at, like books, building, and more. It also lets scan QR codes.