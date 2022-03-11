OnePlus adds features, fixes bugs with new OxygenOS12 update

When it comes to the anatomy of a smartphone, hardware may be the body but it is the software that is the brain of the device. It is what joins all the hardware dots and makes it all work smoothly. And OnePlus has a record of ensuring that those dots stay connected and its users get a clean, smooth experience. Its OxygenOS interface has been hailed as one of the cleanest, most uncomplicated Android skins in the market. The UI aims to provide users with a clean, stock Android-like experience but with neat OnePlus touches to make life simpler. Notably, OnePlus regularly updates OxygenOS. These updates not only fix issues that may come up, but also often add new features to the OS.

OnePlus has recently rolled out a new OxygenOS 12 update – C.44 for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. It not only brings new features to the phones but also aims to improve their general performance. While a common changelog has been released for every region, OnePlus has mentioned that the new update will be rolled out through an OTA and the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro devices in some specific regions will be the only ones to receive some specific features.

The latest OxygenOS 12 update brings a number of system-level optimisations. These optimisations include improved textures of icons, optimised power consumption to improve the battery life of the device, further smoothening of fingerprint unlocking, more refined charging animation and notification bar and delivers the January 2022 Android Security Patch update as well. It also resolves some display issues during gaming, a scrolling problem in the notification bar, and improves 5G network access in some regions.

The update also comes with some new features. OxygenOS 12 already had a Dark Mode on board but to make it even more personalised and comfortable, the brand has provided three adjustable levels of Dark Mode with this new update. The Work Life Balance (WLB) feature is now available for all users, enabling them to switch from Work mode to Life mode through quick settings. WLB 2.0 now comes with automatic Work/Life mode switching. This means the feature will get into either Work mode or Life mode depending on your phone’s location, Wi-Fi network, time and brings customised app notification profiles depending on your personalised settings.

The OxygenOS 12 update also brings some improvements to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro’s cameras. It has optimised the camera’s response speed while taking videos, has made the camera more swift when starting up and also has improved the image effect of the rear camera. The new OxygenOS 12 update also brings some changes to the Gallery app. The update allows the users to not only switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture but also identifies the best quality pictures intelligently and crops the thumbnail based on the content in order to make the layout of your smartphone’s gallery more appealing.

There are style additions in this update as well. The OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Scout and Earphone Control Cards in the OnePlus Shelf all come with additional style options. The Canvas Always On Display (AOD) also has a number of personalised lock screen choices and visuals, and it also comes with improved facial recognition.

As the tech world braces for OxygenOS 13 in the coming days, following news that Oxygen OS and Oppo’s ColorOS will remain independent entities, the latest OxygenOS 12 update showcases why OnePlus UI has so many followers. The never settling brand keeps working on its software, to keep adding value to its devices.