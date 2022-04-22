OnePlus Ace, Buds N, Cloud Ear Z2 launched: Check price, specifications

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Ace smartphone in China. The new phone marks the beginning of a new series in the China market for the brand. The device is also expected to launch as the OnePlus 10R in India later next week. OnePlus also announced the OnePlus Buds N and the OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 alongside the Ace.

Here’s all you need to know about the two new phones.

OnePlus Ace

The OnePlus Ace comes with a unique design on the back and has some elements very new to the brand. This includes a logo that is now on the bottom right instead of the centre of the panel. There is also no alert slider on the phone.

The device sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

On the back of the phone is a triple camera setup inclusive of a main 50MP sensor with OIS, along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

There is a 4,500mAh battery that supports the brand’s 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. There is Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 on the phone out of the box.

Available in a black and a blue variant, the OnePlus Ace is priced starting at CNY 2,499 in China, which is about Rs 29,488. The top-end model is priced at CNY 3,499 (about Rs 41,288). We should find out next week if the phone launches with the same specifications in India or if there are some changes.

OnePlus Buds N

The OnePlus Buds N was also announced during the launch event. The affordable TWS earbuds come with 12.4mm drivers and Bluetooth v5.2 for wireless connectivity. Each earbud features a 41mAh battery, while the case comes with a 480mAh battery capacity.

OnePlus claims this will translate to about 30 hours of battery life with the case and about 7 hours without it. The earbuds also feature fast charging allowing you to charge them for 10 minutes and get 5 hours of playback time, although note that the 5 hours is including the capacity of the buds as well as the case.

Features include Dolby Atmos audio and 94ms low latency. Available in black and white colours, the Buds N is priced at CNY 199, which is about Rs 2,350. The same product is expected to launch as the OnePlus Buds N in India next week, and it seems the company could price it between the Rs 2000-Rs 2500 mark, although we’ll know for sure next week.

OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2

OnePlus also launched the Cloud Ear Z2 neckband-style earbuds inn China during the event. The earbuds are basically a rebranded OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.

Features include a pair of magnetically attaching earbuds and auto pause and play ability. OnePlus claims 30 hours of battery life on the buds. The earbuds are also priced at CNY 199 or about Rs 2350.