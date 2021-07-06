OnePlus 9T with 108MP Hasselblad camera could launch in Q3 2021

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9T later this year. Now a major tip states that OnePlus will carry on working with Hasselblad for an upgraded camera on the device. OnePlus 9T is expected to be launched in the third quarter of this year. The device is speculated to pack a 108MP Hasselblad-branded main camera.

The tip comes from Chinese tipster @imailisa0825 also known as American Megatrends on Twitter. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 9T will run ColorOS 11. The leak comes just a few days after OnePlus confirmed that it is working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS. We are still not sure what this could mean.

Oneplus 9T 5G Coming Soon in Q3

So 9T iS have color os 11 Global and 108 MP Hasselblad Quad Camera pic.twitter.com/JVMDkfyLJ2 — American Megatrends (@imailisa0825) July 2, 2021

Additionally OnePlus is expected to launch its next mid-range smartphone; the OnePlus Nord 2 soon. According to tipster Mukul Sharma (aka @stufflistings), the company may be looking to launch the smartphone on July 24 “provided there are no last moment changes.” The tipster says that the company will likely make the announcement in the last 10 days of this month.

Provided there are no last moment changes, the OnePlus Nord 2 is set to launch during the last 10 days of July. We are likely looking at a 24th-ish launch date.#OnePlus #OnePlusNord2 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 5, 2021

The OnePlus Nord 2 is reportedly set to become the first OnePlus device in the company’s history, to not feature a Qualcomm-made chip, instead opting for the flagship level MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

The device was earlier listed in a BIS listing sporting the Dimensity 1200 along with 8GB RAM. The smartphone could also feature 12GB RAM like the original OnePlus Nord. Another tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) via 91Mobiles gives us our first look at the OnePlus Nord 2’s supposed design.