OnePlus 9T, 9T Pro officially cancelled, but what about the OnePlus 9RT?

OnePlus has officially dropped any plans for a (number)T-series flagship phone for this year. The brand revealed the same as part of its press briefing around the unified OS announcement it made earlier today. This officially confirms that there will be no OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9T Pro this year, a decision that has been in the rumour mill for a while now.

OnePlus also revealed that the company will be merging its software front with Oppo’s Color OS to create a new “Unified and Upgraded Global Operating system”. The new software will be a part of the new OnePlus 2022 flagship phone and will also be coming to older devices later on.

Beginning with the OnePlus 3T, the brand switched from an annual to a biannual cycle for its flagship refreshes. A ‘(number)T’ series phone, usually a smaller update, would follow about 6 months after the launch of the brand’s new number series phone each year. We had the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro before the OnePlus 8T.

Now it could be possible that OnePlus has bid farewell to the entire number-T series phones, which would make the OnePlus 8T the last of the series. Meanwhile, the brand’s flagship number series could revert back to a one-phone-series-a-year strategy.

What this means for the rumoured OnePlus 9RT

A report by XDA Developers suggests that OnePlus will not be making a T-series phone for its ‘number’ and ‘number Pro’ lineup, but that there could be “other releases”. While the company didn’t disclose what would these other devices be, it could refer to the rumoured OnePlus 9RT.

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to be a minor upgrade to the OnePlus 9R, the first R series phone that is packed with a Snapdragon 870, and watered down specifications compared to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro to make it a more affordable flagship. It is available in select regions including India, and if we do see a OnePlus 9RT launch, it could also be limited to certain regions.

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870 chip and a new 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera sensor. Most of the phone’s other specifications are expected to be identical to the current OnePlus 9R.

The device is expected to launch as soon as October this year and it could also bring with it a new pair of wireless earphones that the brand may call the OnePlus Buds Z2. These are expected to look like the original Buds Z but could feature support for ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).