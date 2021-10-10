OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 9R: All the big rumoured differences between two phones

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch next week in China and could sooner or later, also make a debut in India. The new phone is the only T-series device we’re getting this year as OnePlus shut down all rumours of a 9T and 9T Pro last month.

However, with the 9RT coming merely months after the OnePlus 9R, what new specs is the brand exactly putting on the table? Moreover, what can users expect on the software front with the brand’s ongoing partnership with Oppo? We’ll try to answer these questions today.

Design and Display: Thanks to a leaked poster, we know what the OnePlus 9RT looks like and it is expected to feature a design similar to the other OnePlus phones in the 9 series. A slight difference in the camera module design (thanks to new possible lenses) aside, all we may see are some new colours and the phone may not be very different in the looks department after all. The phone is also expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel, just like the 9R.

Specifications: Perhaps the biggest change in the phone comes under the hood, where the OnePlus 9RT is expected to feature a Snapdragon 888 chip, suggested by both Geekbench scores and the new poster. The Snapdragon 888, the same chipset powering the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, is a more powerful offering than the Snapdragon 870 that powers the OnePlus 9R.

There is also slightly faster LPDDR5 RAM expected, along with UFS 3.1 storage, which was also present on the OnePlus 9R. The new phone is also expected to carry the same 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charger 65T.

Camera: The OnePlus 9RT is expected to include a new 50MP main camera sensor, which is likely the same sensor used on the OnePlus Nord 2 that launched earlier this year. The newer sensor could offer slightly improved performance over the age-old 48MP main sensor on the OnePlus 9R. However, not a lot is known about the other lenses in the setup yet.

Software: The OnePlus 9 Series was the last OnePlus device before the brand decided to integrate its software front with that of Oppo. The result was seen in the very next phone as the OnePlus Nord 2 came with a lot of ColorOS elements that OxygenOS users could spot almost instantly. This included the camera interface and some of the pages in the Settings app.

With the OnePlus 9RT, things aren’t expected to be very different. In China, the phone is expected to debut with ColorOS by default, where as if the phone comes to other markets like India, it could feature OxygenOS-ColorOS hybrid software similar to the OnePlus Nord 2. Not that it would make much of a difference as all OnePlus phones will move to the brand’s unified OS next year.

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch on October 13 in China, and is expected to come to India soon after. We should have more India-specific details closer to the actual launch.