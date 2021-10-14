OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 9: Design, specifications and price compared

OnePlus 9RT has been launched in China and it is soon expected to make its debut in India. Though, OnePlus hasn’t yet given a confirmation on the India launch of the 9RT. The key features of the new phone are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, 65W fast charging support, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The specifications of the new OnePlus phone are not very different from the OnePlus 9. Here’s a quick comparison of both the phones.

OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 9: Price

OnePlus 9RT price is set at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The device is expected to cost a little less in India. The OnePlus 9 is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs 46,999 on Amazon. It was originally launched for Rs 49,999 in India. The mentioned price is for the

OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 9: Design, display

OnePlus 9RT has a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1300nits of peak brightness, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports 100 percent of DCI-P3 colour gamut and has a touch sampling rate of 1300Hz.

OnePlus 9 has a slightly higher display. It sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Fluid Display AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. Both the devices offer the same design but are available in different colours.

OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 9: Processor, RAM, Storage

The new OnePlus 9RT is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is also powering the more expensive models – OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus 9RT comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, similar to the original OnePlus 9 phone. Both the phones offer dual stereo speakers that have support for Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 9: Software, battery

Both smartphones have similar features packing a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery. It offers support for 65T Warp Charge fast charging. They ship with Android 11 out of the box.

OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 9: Camera

The new OnePlus 9RT has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which is also found on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The primary sensor is equipped with an f/1.8 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

The setup also includes a 16MP ultra-wide secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro camera. One will also find a dual-LED flash at the back of the phone. With this device, one will be able to record up to 4K videos. It is paired with a hybrid focus. On the front, there is a 16MP camera with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support.

OnePlus 9 also packs three cameras at the back. But this includes a 48MP main camera, which is using the Sony IMX689 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The camera setup also includes a 50MP camera with Sony IMX766 secondary sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

The major point of difference is that the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro both come with cameras that have been developed in partnership with Hasselblad, one of the world’s most respectable names in the camera business. OnePlus when it launched the 9 series, said that the camera on the phones was capable of producing the most natural colours and skin tones, something which we noted in our review for the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 as well. But the Hasselblad branding was not seen on the OnePlus 9R and so it continues with the RT version as well, though the overall camera has been upgraded. We will have to wait and see how the new camera impacts the performance.