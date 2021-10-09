scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 09, 2021
MUST READ

OnePlus 9RT specifications, colours, sale date officially revealed ahead of launch

OnePlus 9RT details officially confirmed: Some of the other teasers have revealed the specifications, colour variants, design and sale date of the upcoming OnePlus phone.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: October 9, 2021 9:47:12 am
OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 9RT launch, OnePlus 9RT specifications, OnePlus 9RT launch date, OnePlus 9RT features, OnePlus 9RT india launch, OnePlus 9RT update, oneplus launch, oneplus phone,OnePlus 9RT specifications, colours, sale date officially revealed ahead of launch

The OnePlus 9RT will launch in China on October 13, which means next week. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese company has released a poster on Weibo, which confirms that the key specifications of the OnePlus 9RT. Some of the other teasers also confirm the colour variants, design and sale date of the upcoming OnePlus phone.

OnePlus 9RT specifications officially revealed

It will feature Samsung’s E4 AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 9RT will be powered by Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, which is also powering the flagship phones from the company, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It will come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Also Read |OnePlus announces massive festive discounts on TVs, phones, and more

The brand has also confirmed that the device will offer a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. It will also come with support for 65W fast charging. The company will likely pack this charger inside the box. The OnePlus 9RT will have a triple rear camera setup at the back, which will include a 50MP camera sensor.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

OnePlus 9RT sale date, colours and more

One of the teasers published by the company reveals that the OnePlus 9RT will go on sale in China on October 19 and the pre-order window will open on October 13. The teasers also show that the new OnePlus phone will be made available in two colour options, including black and grey.

The OnePlus 9RT is also widely rumoured to launch in India. Though, the company is yet to give a confirmation on the same. There is a possibility that the brand will bring the new OnePlus phone to the Indian market after China’s launch.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 09: Latest News

Advertisement