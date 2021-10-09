OnePlus 9RT specifications, colours, sale date officially revealed ahead of launch

The OnePlus 9RT will launch in China on October 13, which means next week. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese company has released a poster on Weibo, which confirms that the key specifications of the OnePlus 9RT. Some of the other teasers also confirm the colour variants, design and sale date of the upcoming OnePlus phone.

OnePlus 9RT specifications officially revealed

It will feature Samsung’s E4 AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 9RT will be powered by Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, which is also powering the flagship phones from the company, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It will come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The brand has also confirmed that the device will offer a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. It will also come with support for 65W fast charging. The company will likely pack this charger inside the box. The OnePlus 9RT will have a triple rear camera setup at the back, which will include a 50MP camera sensor.

OnePlus 9RT sale date, colours and more

One of the teasers published by the company reveals that the OnePlus 9RT will go on sale in China on October 19 and the pre-order window will open on October 13. The teasers also show that the new OnePlus phone will be made available in two colour options, including black and grey.

The OnePlus 9RT is also widely rumoured to launch in India. Though, the company is yet to give a confirmation on the same. There is a possibility that the brand will bring the new OnePlus phone to the Indian market after China’s launch.