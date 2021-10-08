scorecardresearch
OnePlus 9RT set to launch soon, CEO Pete Lau hints

While the official launch date of the OnePlus 9RT is yet to be revealed, the rumour mill suggests that the device will launch on October 15.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: October 8, 2021 10:10:09 am
OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9RT soon.

OnePlus 9RT is widely rumoured to launch next week and ahead of the official unveiling, the company’s Co-Founder Pete Lau has hinted at the same through a post on Weibo. The executive’s latest post talks about the history of the OnePlus T series that started with the launch of the OnePlus 3T back in 2016.

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 8T last year and it is now all set to launch another OnePlus T series phone, as per the teaser. While the executive didn’t reveal the name of the phone, the Weibo post shows that the teaser was published using the OnePlus 9RT.

This confirms that the brand is gearing up to launch this device. While the official launch date of the device is yet to be revealed, the rumour mill suggests that the OnePlus 9RT will launch on October 13.

The new phone is expected to make its debut in China and India as well. It will reportedly be a successor to the existing OnePlus 9R smartphone. As far as specifications are concerned, the leaks suggest that the OnePlus 9RT will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset.

However, some of the reports also claim that the new handset will pack a “higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870.” It is said to pack a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera at the back. It could arrive with a standard 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It could be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device could ship with ColorOS 12, which could be based on Android 11. The upcoming OnePlus 9RT smartphone could be offered in three colour options, including blue, silver and black.

