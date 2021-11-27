OnePlus 9RT spotted on OnePlus Care app in India ahead of launch

OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 9RT in India soon. The smartphone is speculated to be rebranded as OnePlus RT for India. Now the device has been spotted, as part of a new listing on the OnePlus Care app in India, by tipster Mukul Sharma, and first reported by 91Mobiles.

To recall, the OnePlus 9RT was unveiled in China, back in October. The Indian variant of the device is expected to pack the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart, which will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 6.62-inch AMOLED display, among others.

Additionally, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has spotted an advertisement on Google Search results that suggest that the OnePlus RT will launch soon and be available for sale on Amazon India. This furthur suggests the rebranding of the device in India.

Interesting. OnePlus 9RT has been listed as OnePlus RT on the Google Supported Devices list and Google Play Console listing. The same model build has received the BIS certification in the past.#OnePlus #OnePlus9RT #OnePlusRT pic.twitter.com/kmo2YGHFoq — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 20, 2021

To recall, this is not the first report to mention that the OnePlus 9RT will be getting a name change ahead of its launch in India. Recently, listings of the phone were spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website with OnePlus RT branding.

OnePlus RT: Expected specifications

The OnePlus RT is expected to come with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that also powers the OnePlus 9 Pro, and could pack up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The device will most likely pack a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera along with a 16MP secondary camera and a 2MP tertiary sensor for macro photography.

There is also a 16MP selfie camera expected that could be housed in a top-left aligned punch-hole. The smartphone may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T fast charging. The OnePlus RT is also likely to support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, and NFC.