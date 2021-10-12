OnePlus 9RT launch tomorrow: How to watch live stream and what to expect

OnePlus 9RT is all set to launch in China on October 13, which is tomorrow. The latest OnePlus launch event will take place at 7:30 PM local time (5:30 PM IST). The OnePlus 9RT launch event will be live-streamed via OnePlus’s China website and Weibo account.

The same device is also expected to launch in India in a couple of weeks. However, the company is yet to give a confirmation on the same. But the brand has revealed some of the key features of the OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT confirmed specifications

OnePlus has revealed that its latest phone will pack Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. The same chipset is also currently powering the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The company has already confirmed through a teaser that the device will come with a five-dimensional heat dissipation structure design. It will also offer support for 7GB virtual RAM.

OnePlus says its premium phone will use Samsung’s E4 AMOLED display, which will have support for 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone will also come with support for 65W fast charging. The company will likely ship this charger inside the box.

The teasers have also confirmed that the OnePlus 9RT will offer a triple rear camera setup at the back, which will include a 50MP camera sensor. OnePlus hasn’t revealed the other lenses in the setup yet.

The brand has also confirmed that the device will offer a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. One of the teasers also reveals that the OnePlus 9RT will be made available in two colour options, including black and grey.

The rest of the details are yet to be revealed. We at least know that the device will go on sale in China on October 19 and the pre-order window will open on October 13.