OnePlus 9RT launch live updates: OnePlus to unveil new smartphone today

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9RT today in China. The phone is also later expected to come to other regions including India. The phone will succeed the OnePlus 9R and is expected to be the last 9 series device to launch this year as OnePlus earlier confirmed that there will be no 9T series.
The OnePlus 9RT has been leaked a lot ahead of launch and specifications including a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120Hz AMOLED screen, new 50MP rear camera setup and 4,500mAh battery are expected. The phone is also expected to launch in two colourways, a silver and a matte black one. The launch itself will be live-streamed on the brand’s China website as well as Weibo and will start at 5:30 pm IST (7.30 pm China time). However, you can simply check out our live updates from the launch below.
OnePlus could also launch the Buds Z2 today, its successor to the original OnePlus Buds Z budget TWS earbuds. Check out some leaked renders of the earbuds below.
The OnePlus 9RT is expected to bring some major improvements over the OnePlus 9R in the performance and camera department. Read all about what new changes to expect here.