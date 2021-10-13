scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

OnePlus 9RT launch live updates: OnePlus to unveil new smartphone today

OnePlus 9RT Launch Live Updates: Check out live updates from the launch of the new OnePlus 9RT that goes live today, including price, features, specifications and all other details.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: October 13, 2021 3:21:50 pm
OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 9RT launch live udpates,Check out live updates on the OnePlus 9RT launch here.

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9RT today in China. The phone is also later expected to come to other regions including India. The phone will succeed the OnePlus 9R and is expected to be the last 9 series device to launch this year as OnePlus earlier confirmed that there will be no 9T series.

The OnePlus 9RT has been leaked a lot ahead of launch and specifications including a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120Hz AMOLED screen, new 50MP rear camera setup and 4,500mAh battery are expected. The phone is also expected to launch in two colourways, a silver and a matte black one. The launch itself will be live-streamed on the brand’s China website as well as Weibo and will start at 5:30 pm IST (7.30 pm China time). However, you can simply check out our live updates from the launch below.

Live Blog

OnePlus 9RT Launch Live Updates: Check out the specifications, features and other details around the new OnePlus 9RT live here.

15:21 (IST)13 Oct 2021
OnePlus Buds Z2 also expected to launch today

OnePlus could also launch the Buds Z2 today, its successor to the original OnePlus Buds Z budget TWS earbuds. Check out some leaked renders of the earbuds below.


15:04 (IST)13 Oct 2021
OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 9RT: What to expect?

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to bring some major improvements over the OnePlus 9R in the performance and camera department. Read all about what new changes to expect here.

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to come with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the same chip that powered the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The phone is also expected to come with a Samsung AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as UFS 3.1 storage. We could see the two usual 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB memory variants.

The phone is also rumoured to sport LPDDR5 RAM and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Leaks have also suggested a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd