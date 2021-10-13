OnePlus 9RT launch live updates: OnePlus to unveil new smartphone today

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to come with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the same chip that powered the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The phone is also expected to come with a Samsung AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as UFS 3.1 storage. We could see the two usual 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB memory variants.

The phone is also rumoured to sport LPDDR5 RAM and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Leaks have also suggested a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor.