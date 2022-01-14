OnePlus 9RT India Launch: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

OnePlus is set to launch two new products today as part of the OnePlus Launch Event Winter Edition. These include the OnePlus 9RT smartphone as well as the OnePlus Buds Z2. While the OnePlus 9RT is set to succeed the OnePlus 9R and provide a budget-flagship experience, the Buds Z2 is set to succeed to OnePlus Buds Z budget true wireless earbuds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus Launch Event Winter Edition, including what to expect and where to watch the launch event.

OnePlus Launch Event: Where to watch live stream?

The OnePlus Launch Event will be streamed live on the OnePlus website, the OnePlus India YouTube channel and also the brand’s Facebook and Twitter handles. The launch event begins at 5PM IST on January 14.

You can also check out the launch event live in the embedded video below.

OnePlus Launch Event: What to expect

As we mentioned above, OnePlus is expected to launch two products at the event, the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2.

OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT was launched in China not too long ago and hence, we have a fair idea of what to expect in terms of specifications. The phone is likely going to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and could be available in an 8GB/128GB variant as well as a 12GB/256GB variant. A 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with 120Hz is expected.

The phone is also likely to feature a 50 MP main camera, a 16MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 16MP front camera. Other specifications expected include a 4,500mAh battery and 65W charging support.

OnePlus Buds Z2

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is expected to feature 11mm Dynamic drivers, along with a silicon-tipped, stemmed design just like the original Buds Z. The earbuds are also expected to come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and a triple-microphone setup for noise reduction. Other expected features include IP55 water resistance, Dolby Atmos support, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.