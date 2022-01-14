OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 launched in India: Here’s all you need to know

OnePlus today announced the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 in India. The new smartphone succeeds the OnePlus 9R and comes with a new, more powerful processor as well as other improvements. Here’s all you need to know about the new phone including price and features.

OnePlus 9RT: What’s new?

The OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification, but no LTPO panel. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Powering the phone is a 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. This also gets you 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage respectively. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner along with stereo speakers.

Coming to the camera, you have a triple camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 16MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. There is also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, the phone comes with Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band WiFi, NFC and a USB Type-C port. There is a 4,500mAh battery and the phone supports 65W Warp Charging speeds that can get you a full charge in 29 minutes, claims the company. Other features include 600Hz touch sampling and three WiFi antennas for better switching.

The OnePlus 9RT is priced starting at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The phone will be available in two colourways in India – Hacker Black and Nano Silver. The phone will go on sale from January 18 with an early-access sale on January 17.

OnePlus Buds Z2: What’s new?

The OnePlus Buds Z2 succeeds the OnePlus Buds Z budget TWS earbuds from the company. The new Buds Z2 feature ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) support for up to 40db of ambient noise. They also come with 11mm dynamic drivers and feature three microphones on each earbud to help cancel ambient noise during calls.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are available in two colours. (Image Source: OnePlus) The OnePlus Buds Z2 are available in two colours. (Image Source: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are also sweat-resistant, IP55-rated and come with a hydrophobic nano-coating that make it safe to clean with water. The charging case is also IPX4 rated. The OnePlus Buds Z2 are priced at Rs 4,999 and are available in two colour variants – Obsidian Black and Pearl White.