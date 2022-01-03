OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 India launch teased

OnePlus is expected to launch the 9RT smartphone and Buds Z2 TWS in India soon. The company made the announcement via two separate tweets that were encrypted in Morse code.

The OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 made their debut back in October 2021 in the Chinese market. An imminent India launch was shrouded in mystery, with many speculating a December release, though that never came to fruition. Now, the India-based Twitter account has officially confirmed the products’ launch via teaser videos. Currently, there is no mention of a release window.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to feature a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display (1080 x 2400), offering a 120Hz variable refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and is paired with up to 12GBs of RAM. The panel also houses an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with Gorilla Glass protection.

The smartphone sports a rear triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. At the top-left corner of the screen, you get a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

In contrast to the standard OnePlus Buds Z, the Z2 introduces ANC (active noise cancellation) for cancelling unwanted external noises by up to 40dB. The buds have been launched in two variants – white and black, and features similar 11mm dynamic drivers as seen in the OnePlus Buds Pro.

Each earbud on the OnePlus Buds Z2 has a 40mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 520mAh one, offering a total of 38 hours of battery life and up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge. It also has support for Flash Charging, where you can get up to 5 hours of uninterrupted listening at 10 minutes of charging.

The buds also feature a three microphone configuration for better audio reception and feature ultra-low latency of 94ms. An IP55 rating for splash and water resistance is also included.