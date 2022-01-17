OnePlus 9RT 5G now on sale in India: Price, specifications

Following its official announcement on January 14, the OnePlus 9RT smartphone has now gone for sale, in India, starting today. The device launches 3 months after its China debut and will be available to purchase from Amazon, as part of their Great Republic Day sale.

OnePlus 9RT 5G: Price and availability

The OnePlus 9RT starts at Rs 42,999 for the base variant, sporting an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The higher variant doubles the storage to 256GB and comes with 12GB of memory. The phones are available in two colours – Hacker Black and Nano Silver.

Owners of an SBI (State Bank of India) credit card receive a flat Rs 4000 discount on the phone’s purchase. ICICI and AXIS Bank cardholders receive EMI options, alongside a Rs 4000 discount. Customers who buy the phone during the sale also receive six months worth of free Spotify Premium membership.

OnePlus 9RT 5G: Specifications and hardware

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. At its core, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is paired with 8 or 12GBs of LPDDR5 RAM, depending on what model you pick. The panel also houses an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The smartphone sports a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro. At the top-left corner of the screen, you get a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W Warp Charging. OnePlus claims that this feature can fully charge the device in 29 minutes.

Besides that, you have the standard USB Type-C connection, Wi-Fi, and a larger heat sink for better heat dissipation and thermal control.