OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 8T: Price in India, design, and specifications compared

OnePlus 9R is the most affordable variant in this year’s lineup from the brand. It has a starting price tag of Rs 39,999 and it will go on sale from April. But the older OnePlus 8T is also available in the same price range. Both the premium phones from OnePlus offer similar specifications and the major difference is only in the hardware department. Here’s a quick comparison between OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 8T: Price in India

The OnePlus 9R price in India is set at Rs 39,999, which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The company has also launched a 12GB + 256GB storage version of the OnePlus 9R. This model will cost you Rs 43,999. It is being offered in two colours: Carbon Black and Lake Blue.

The OnePlus 8T is currently available for Rs 40,499 on OnePlus.in. It is available in Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green colour options. Interested buyers can get the devices via Amazon.in.

OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 8T: Design, display

There is not much difference in the design department. Both OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R offer a circular notched display with slim bezels and a quad-rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module. The selfie camera on both the phones is housed in the punch-hole cutout, which is placed on the top left corner of the screen.

Both OnePlus phones have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Fluid display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 402ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The devices also have HDR10+ certification.

OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 8T: Processor, Software

The major difference is in the hardware department. The new OnePlus 9R is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is a slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The same chip is already powering the Redmi K40 smartphone.

OnePlus 8T packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is also paired with Adreno 650 GPU. Qualcomm said that the Plus version of the same chip offers 10 percent better CPU and GPU performance than the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Users will most likely get similar performance on both OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 8T: Camera specifications

Both the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 8T offer a similar camera setup. The quad rear camera setup at the back includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The same sensor is also available on the more affordable OnePlus phone – OnePlus Nord. The devices support both OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) for better results.

The setup also includes a 16MP Sony IMX481 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 aperture. It is paired with a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor. One can record 1080p as well as 4K videos at up to 60fps. The front camera is also the same on both phones. There is a single 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX471 sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

Both the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R come with features like Super Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Video Portrait, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, Macro, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, Smart Pet Capture, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image, Filter, Video Nightscape and more.

OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 8T: Battery, fast charging

There is no difference is the battery department as well. Both the OnePlus smartphones come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The company is claiming that the bundled charger can top up the battery of the phone by up to 100 percent in just 39 minutes.

As for the connectivity options, the premium devices have 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.