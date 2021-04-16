OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update brings improvements, bug fixes

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update for its recently launched OnePlus 9R. The software update brings several improvements and bug fixes, as per the changelog published on the official OnePlus forum. The new OnePlus 9R update is about 366MB in size. The company is pushing out the update in batches, so not all the OnePlus 9R users will get the update immediately.

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update details

The first OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9R improves charging stability as well as its Wi-Fi hotspot performance. After downloading the update, the OnePlus 9R users won’t witness the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge. The update even improves the haptic feedback to offer a better gaming experience to Call of Duty Mobile players.

The update also fixes the bug which changes the incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards. OnePlus has also improved the loading speed of Gallery to offer users a faster preview of photos or videos. The newly released update also improves the vibrating performance of alarm tones.

If you haven’t already received the notification for the latest OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update, then you can check for it in the phone’s settings section. All you need to do is open Settings, scroll down till the end and tap on ‘System.’ You then need to tap on ‘System Updates.’ If you haven’t received it, then you should get it in the coming days.

To recall, the OnePlus 9R was launched in India in March and its price in India starts from Rs 39,999, which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 870 processor. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome camera.