OnePlus 9R could be the mid-range smartphone we all have been waiting for

OnePlus 9R could be the name for the most affordable phone in this year's series. (Image of OnePlus Nord used for representational purposes)

OnePlus is rumoured to unveil its OnePlus 9 series lineup in March which is few weeks before it normally launches its flagship series. There were already leaks that suggested OnePlus will launch two phones and a smartwatch soon.

However, as per the new information by tipster Ishan Agarwal via 91Mobiles, the Chinese smartphone-maker may launch OnePlus 9R as well which was previously dubbed as OnePlus 9 Lite or OnePlus 9E. The new leak comes just days after the tipster Evan Blass said that the mid-ranger will be called OnePlus 9R.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor whereas the OnePlus 9R is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 690. The mid-range smartphone will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display resolution is likely to be Full HD+. It will have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and on the back a camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

It is yet to be seen whether the OnePlus 9R will make it to the Indian market as the company’s N10 and N100 devices did not make it into the country.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will have two large sensors on the back. In the photos of the pro variant’s prototype shared by YouTuber Dave Lee that he got from a source, it will have Hasselblad cameras. The quad-camera setup on the back includes a primary sensor, an ultrawide sensor. The two cameras on the bottom can be a telephoto lens accompanied by a macro camera, depth sensor, and camera filter.

The event will also showcase the much-awaited OnePlus smartwatch which was confirmed by the CEO Pete Lau last year. The smartwatch has already been listed on various certification websites around the world including India. It will to have a circular design and expected to run on a tweaked version of Google’s WearOS or the company’s proprietary OS.