OnePlus 9R 5G India launch confirmed, to offer ‘flagship experience’ at a low price point

OnePlus 9R 5G is confirmed to launch in India on March 23. It is said to offer 'flagship experience' at a low price point. (representational image)

The existence of the OnePlus 9R smartphone has finally been confirmed by the company. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the OnePlus 9R will launch in India on March 23, alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones. In an interview with News18, the executive asserted the device will offer users a “robust flagship experience” at a more affordable price point in India.

Lau said OnePlus 9R users will get a “fast and smooth experience” for “heavy gameplay.” The premium device is confirmed to offer support for 5G and will provide “smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls and a superior viewing experience.” This suggests that the smartphone will offer a high refresh rate display.

The company is saying that it wants to offer a flagship experience to a wider audience by offering the device at an accessible price point. While the executive didn’t throw light on the key features and price of the OnePlus 9R, he did suggest that the new premium phone would be available under the mid-range price segment.

“With the OnePlus 9R, we are looking to go even further to bring out a balanced handset with the latest technology and class-leading industrial design that can deliver a superior user experience overall and can also offer fast and smooth experiences for daily usage and heavy gameplay,” Lau said.

If rumours and leaks are to believed, the OnePlus 9R could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor. A few reports claim that the device will arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is said to come with a 90Hz display. It is likely to feature a Full HD+ screen as well as multiple rear cameras.

As the OnePlus 9 launch event is just a few days away, the company is expected to reveal a few more details about its upcoming affordable OnePlus phone. It is currently unknown whether the premium OnePLus 9R phone will be exclusive to India or also be available in the global market.