OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R: Which one is the right pick for you?

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R were just recently launched in India. The OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 8T have similar specifications, and are available in the same price range, which might leaves some users confused about which one offers a better value for money. It is worth pointing out that all three phones come with similar aesthetics, latest Android 11 OS, same battery and design. However, there are a few differences in the hardware and camera department.

The OnePlus 9 is a slightly more advanced smartphone in comparison to the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R. Read on to know more about these phones.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R: Price in India

The newly launched OnePlus 9 comes with a starting price of Rs 49,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also a 12GB + 256GB configuration, which will be sold for Rs 54,999.

The OnePlus 9R price in India is set at Rs 39,999, which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. One can also buy the 12GB + 256GB storage version, which is priced at Rs 43,999. It is being offered in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours.

The OnePlus 8T can be purchased for Rs 40,499 on OnePlus.in. It is available in Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green colour options.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R: Design, display

The smartphones pack a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 402ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The devices also have HDR10+ certification. All the three devices feature a flat display and have an almost similar design.

OnePlus 9 has a triple rear camera setup at the back and the other two phones offer a quad rear camera setup. They all ship with a punch-hole display design.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R: Processor, Software

OnePlus 8T is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The OnePlus 9 packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, whereas the OnePlus 9R comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The latter is a slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. Qualcomm asserts that the Plus version offers 10 percent better CPU and GPU performance than the Snapdragon 865 chip. This suggests that users will most likely get similar performance on both OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R.

All the three OnePlus phones run on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 11.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R: Camera specifications

OnePlus 9 has a different camera setup in comparison to OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R. The new flagship device features three cameras at the back. It includes a 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 50MP Sony IMX766 secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle freeform lens. It is paired with a 2MP monochrome sensor. You can record up to 8K videos with this phone. Some of the photography features that you get with this phone are Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Timelapse, and Hyperlapse.

The more affordable OnePlus phones come with a quad rear camera setup, which consists of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The setup supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) as well. There is also a 16MP Sony IMX481 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP macro sensor. The fourth camera in the setup is a 2MP monochrome sensor.

With OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R, you can record 1080p as well as 4K videos at up to 60fps. You also get features like Super Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Video Portrait, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, Macro, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, RAW Image, Filter, Video Nightscape and more.

You get the same front camera on all the smartphones. There is a single 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX471 sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R: Battery, fast charging, connectivity

All the three smartphones come with the same battery size. They feature a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. The devices ships with a 65W fast charger, which the company says can top up the battery by up to 100 percent in just 39 minutes. In terms of connectivity, they come with support for 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R: Which one should you buy?

You can buy the OnePlus 9 if you can spend Rs 49,999, which is the price for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This one offers Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 800 series chipset, IP rating as well as support for wireless charging. Both the OnePlus 8T and 9R don’t have these, but the rest of the specifications are more or less available.

Do note that the camera setup on the OnePlus 9 is different from 8T and 9R. Both the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R offer a powerful chip as well, so you don’t really need to worry about performance here. If your budget is restricted to Rs 40,000 segment, then you can go for either OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 9R. Both the smartphones will mostly offer similar performance and they both have the same specifications. The back camera setup on both the phones has a slightly different design and the 9R is available in new colours, so you can choose the device accordingly.