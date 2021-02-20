scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 20, 2021
OnePlus 9 specifications leaked ahead of launch: Everything you need to know

The key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 9 smartphone have been leaked via AIDA64 benchmarking software.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 20, 2021 10:54:32 am
OnePlus 9 leaked images (Source: Digital Trends)

OnePlus is expected to announce the launch of OnePlus 9 series in the weeks. The lineup will likely include OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 Lite. While the company is yet to confirm the launch date, the flagship phones are widely rumoured to launch in the month of March. Ahead of the launch, a lot has already been leaked online. Now, the specifications of the OnePlus 9 have been leaked via AIDA64 benchmarking software, which was spotted by TechDroider.

OnePlus 9 specifications (expected)

It suggested that the OnePlus 9 will arrive with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display, just like the OnePlus 8. The panel will support 402ppi pixel density and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is likely to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with Adreno 660 GPU.

The base model of the OnePlus 9 is expected to be 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone may be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage option. For photography sessions, the OnePlus 9 is said to feature a 48MP primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. The details of the selfie camera are under wraps. The tipster has also claimed that the OnePlus 9 will offer support for 8K video recording at 30fps.

This time around, it may support 30W wireless charging tech. It seems like OnePlus won’t offer a 5,000mAh battery as the leak suggests there will be a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. It could ship with a 65W fast charger in the box. Currently, OnePlus is only giving the 65W charger with OnePlus 8T.

The OnePlus 8 series didn’t offer a headphone jack, and the same will happen with the OnePlus 9 series too. It will likely run on Android 11 with the latest OxygenOS custom skin on top. The leaks so far suggest that the new OnePlus phones will feature a punch-hole display design. The OnePlus 8 was launched in India for Rs 41,999 and the OnePlus 9 could be priced in the same range. But, we expect OnePlus to launch the OnePlus 9 for less than Rs 40,000 in India.

