OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus smartwatch to launch today: How to watch live stream

OnePlus 9 series launch live stream: OnePlus 9 series will be unveiled today at a virtual online event. This time around OnePlus is expected to showcase three phones — OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. Along with the phones, OnePlus has also confirmed the launch of its first smartwatch as well. The company has partnered with Hasselblad cameras for OnePlus 9 series.

How to watch OnePlus 9 series launch live stream?

The live stream of the event will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The event will be live streamed via the company’s official YouTube and Twitter handles. Here’s the link to watch the live stream.

OnePlus 9 series expected specifications

Tipster Evan Blass spotted the listing on T-Mobile which reveals major specifications about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, have a 4,500 mAh battery and come in two configurations including 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The main difference is the display size and resolution. The OnePlus 9 has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, whereas OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ display.

Both phones support 120Hz refresh rates. It is not yet clear whether the adaptive refresh rate will be available just on the Pro variant or both. Based on the photos released by OnePlus, the Pro variant has a quad-camera setup on the back whereas the standard variant has a triple-camera setup. OnePlus 9 has a 48MP camera, 50MP camera and a 2MP sensor. OnePlus Pro will come with an additional 8MP sensor. On the front, the two devices will sport a 16MP snapper. Both devices will run on Android 11 out of the box with OxygenOS on top and will support 65W fast-charging.

The new addition to the series, OnePlus 9R is expected to come with Snapdragon 690 processor. It is likely to feature a Full HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will also feature gaming triggers. An image posted by @thebookisclosed reveals the gaming trigger accessory.

OnePlus Watch expected specifications

OnePlus Watch’s render was posted by Unbox Therapy a few days ahead of the release. It has a circular dial which is expected to be 46mm in size. The strap on the watch has a texture similar to what was released by the company in a teaser. There are two buttons on the right side and the top button has OnePlus branding.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that the watch will come with 110 workout modes, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and will run on RTOS-based operating system. The leaks also suggest that it will have 4GB of storage onboard. It will support Warp Charge technology which will provide seven days’ worth of battery life in just 20 minutes. The watch will act as a remote for OnePlus TV.