OnePlus 9 series limiting app performance? Here’s what the company has to say

A detailed report from AnandTech reveals that the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are limiting the capabilities of the Snapdragon 888 when running popular apps like Chrome, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. OnePlus is known for offering fast and fluid performance, but it seems that the company is throttling the performance of some popular apps in order to improve battery life.

The cited source noted that OnePlus is blacklisting popular apps to prevent them from using the phone’s fastest core, or the main core of the Snapdragon 888 chipset, resulting in reduced performance.

The company has now issued a statement explaining why it is limiting the performance of the OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus says its top priority has always been to deliver a “great user experience” with its products and after the launch of the OnePlus 9 and its Pro version, some of the users suggested some areas where the company could tweak to “improve battery life and heat management.”

“As a result of this feedback, our R&D team has been working over the past few months to optimise the devices’ performance when using many of the most popular apps, including Chrome, by matching the app’s processor requirements with the most appropriate power. This has helped to provide a smooth experience while reducing power consumption,” OnePlus said in its statement.

OnePlus further says this may have a negative impact on “the devices’ performance in some benchmarking apps, our focus as always is to do what we can to improve the performance of the device for our users.” However, the report from AnandTech suggests that even after limiting the performance, the device “still suffers from notably worse power characteristics and worse power efficiency.”

Besides, GeekBench has delisted the top-end OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones from its charts, as per its latest post on Twitter. “It’s disappointing to see OnePlus handsets making performance decisions based on application identifiers rather than application behaviour.” the company said. “We view this as a form of benchmark manipulation.”