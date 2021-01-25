OnePlus 9 series: Leaks hint at 120Hz panels, curved screen on Pro variant

Various OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro rumours have been surfacing ahead of the launch of the brand’s upcoming flagship devices. While we have seen leaked designs of the phone along with speculations on the internal specifications, a new leak suggests that both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro could sport display panels with support for 120Hz refresh rates.

120Hz refresh rate and curved screens

The leak comes from popular tipster Digital Chat Station on Chinese social media site Weibo. The new leak also suggests that while both the phones in the OnePlus 9 series will feature 120Hz refresh rate panels, only the OnePlus 9 Pro will get a QHD+ screen. Meanwhile, the vanilla OnePlus 9 will sport an FHD+ display panel, suggests the leak.

The leak further suggests that both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro could feature a single front camera, encased in a punch hole notch on the top left corner of the screen. This design choice, which was one that we also saw on the OnePlus 8 series, is something previous hints have pointed at as well. The top-left punch hole has been the go-to layout for OnePlus phones since the brand ditched the pop-up camera mechanism with the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro.

Further, the leak suggests that the OnePlus 9 Pro features a curved display, while the OnePlus 9 will sport a flat display panel.

Snapdragon 888, camera specifications

Coming to the internal specifications, the leak suggests the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset in both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, something that every leak so far has claimed.

Moreover, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both tipped to feature 4,500mAh batteries. Earlier leaks had suggested that we could see wireless charging speeds of up to 30W on the OnePlus 9 and 45W on the OnePlus 9 Pro and that both phones could get the reverse charging feature seen on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 9 uses 6.55″FHD+120Hz flexible straight screen, OnePlus 9 Pro uses 6.78″QHD+120Hz flexible curved screen, both are 3.8mm± single hole in the upper left corner. — Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) January 23, 2021

The OnePlus 9 is tipped to feature a triple camera setup on the back, with one of the three sensors being a 12MP (F/3.4) telephoto lens with autofocus. The OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch near March. OnePlus is also expected to launch a third phone in the 9 series this year called the OnePlus 9 Lite.

While the new leaks do sound relevant to the specifications you’d find on a 2021 flagship phone, note that they are not officially confirmed details yet, so it is best to take the information with a pinch of salt. We should soon start seeing more leaks on the phones as we get closer to the rumoured March timeline.