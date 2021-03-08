OnePlus 9 series with Hasselblad camera set to debut on March 23

OnePlus has announced the global launch of its flagship OnePlus 9 series. The next-generation flagship series will make its debut on March 23 in an online event starting at 7:30 PM IST, the company revealed on Monday. Along with the launch date of the much-anticipated series, OnePlus has announced its long-rumoured partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad to develop smartphone camera systems for its future flagship devices.

Over the next three years, the Chinese smartphone maker has committed to investing $150 million in camera development. OnePlus says it will be developing four major research and development labs around the world including two innovative imaging labs based in the United States and Japan.

“OnePlus has always prioritized a premium user experience over everything else. Beginning in 2021, we are making a concerted effort to significantly improve the smartphone camera experience for our users, with the expertise of a truly legendary partner in Hasselblad,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. “With OnePlus’ top-of-the-line hardware and computational photography and Hasselblad’s rich aesthetic knowledge in traditional photography, I am confident that the OnePlus 9 Series will be a major leap forward in our ability to deliver a premium, flagship camera.”

OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 9 series will be using “panoramic camera with a 140-degree field of view, T-lens technology for lightning-fast focus in the front-facing camera, and a freeform lens” which will help in eliminating edge distortion in ultra-wide photos. On the video front, the Hasselblad camera will delivery improved HDR video recording along with support for 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video. The new phones will also have a Hasselblad Pro Mode which will have a new user interface and provide more control to the users.

However, the main camera on the OnePlus 9 series will be a custom Sony IMX789 sensor. OnePlus says that with 12-bit RAW, it will be 64 times more colourful than before. In addition to delivering more dynamic and vibrant colours in pictures, it will give photographers more room for editing.

OnePlus 9 will have a charger in the box

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also confirmed recently that the OnePlus 9 will come with a charger in the box. The move will come as good news to people looking forward to buying the new OnePlus 9 series phones.

Lau confirmed that the charger will be a part of the OnePlus 9 box package while responding to a OnePlus forum member’s post. “Don’t worry about it. We have the charger inside the box,” Lau replied to the user.

Other brands that make flagship phones including Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi have begun removing the in-box charger on their latest phones. The brands have cited environmental reasons for this move. However, an official confirmation from OnePlus that the 9 series will keep the charger is nice.