OnePlus 9 series could launch on March 23: Everything you need to know

OnePlus 9 series expected to launch in India soon: Everything you need to know

OnePlus 9 is soon expected to launch in India alongside the OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R or OnePlus 9 Lite smartphones. The company is all set to reveal its plans on March 8. The launch date of the OnePlus 9 series will likely be revealed on the same day. OnePlus usually launches its flagship series by March-end or in mid-April. While the official launch date is still under wraps, leaks claim the OnePlus 9 series will be unveiled on March 23, 2021. Apart from phones, OnePlus is also widely rumoured to launch a Watch, which may run on the Google Wear platform.

OnePlus 9 series pre-order details leaked

The pre-order details of the alleged OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones have been leaked by noted tipster Evan Blass. The pre-order page will reportedly go live on March 23. It also looks like OnePlus 9 buyers will get free OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus 9 Pro buyers will get the Steve Harrington Edition of the true wireless earbuds.

OnePlus 9 series: Specifications, features (expected)

Design, display

The OnePlus 9 is said to offer a 6.55-inch display with support for Full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) resolution and 402-pixel density. The Pro version of the device could feature a bigger 6.8-inch display. The panel will likely operate at QHD+ resolution. Both the phones are expected to come with 120Hz refresh rate display. The OnePlus 9R smartphone is tipped to arrive with a standard 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

Processor, software

OnePlus has always offered phones with Qualcomm’s top-notch processor and the same is also expected to happen with the upcoming phones. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The devices could be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage options. All the smartphones in the OnePlus 9 series will ship with Android 11 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the devices are said to include Wi-Fi 6, 5G and USB Type-C.

OnePlus will likely ditch the headphone jack as was the case with the OnePlus 8 series. But, the OnePlus 9R could offer an audio jack at the bottom. This mid-range device might be powered by a Snapdragon 690 chipset. It will be backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.

Battery

Both the devices could offer support for 65W charger. The OnePlus 9 series could come with fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support. The standard and the Pro version will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery. The more affordable version could have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Camera

The standard version could sport a 48MP primary camera at the back. It will be backed by a triple camera setup, including a 48MP secondary camera, and an 8MP sensor. There could be a single camera setup for selfies.

The Pro version might have a quad rear camera setup, which will reportedly be backed by Swedish camera maker Hasselblad. The setup may include a 48MP main sensor. It could be paired with a 50MP, an 8MP and a 2MP camera. The budget OnePlus 9R could include a 64MP primary rear camera.

OnePlus 9 series: Price (expected)

The OnePlus 9 price in India will likely be more than Rs 40,000. The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs 55,000-Rs 60,000 price segment. The OnePlus 9R might be placed under Rs 30,000 price segment.