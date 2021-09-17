OnePlus 9 RT gets 3C certification in China: Expected specifications, more

OnePlus is reportedly working on the OnePlus 9RT smartphone, which is expected to launch this year as soon as next month. The smartphone is expected to be an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R that debuted earlier this year.

The device is expected to launch in October in regions including India and China as per a report by Android Central. To recall, the Indian variant of the OnePlus 9 RT with the model number; MT2111 was reportedly spotted in the database of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), last month.

Now, a OnePlus device with a similar model number has got 3C certification in China, as per a report by GizmoChina. As per the 3C certification of the OnePlus MT2110, the smartphone will be 5G ready and may ship with a 65W fast charger. This is in line with an earlier report by Android Central which stated that the OnePlus 9 RT could ship with support for 65W charging. Here is everything we know about the OnePlus 9 RT.

OnePlus 9 RT: Specifications

OnePlus 9 RT is expected to come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The device will most likely come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and will make use of a 16MP front-facing selfie shooter.

The smartphone may feature a 50MP (Sony IMX766) quad rear camera setup. The device may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Additionally, the OnePlus 9 RT is expected to be the company’s first phone which launches with OxygenOS 12 based Android OS which is expected to bring together OnePlus and Oppo’s software efforts into one experience. OxygenOS 12 will incorporate elements from Oppo’s ColorOS but will continue to offer the OnePlus Launcher and features including Work-Life Balance, Zen Mode, and Scout among others.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 870 SoC. OnePlus 9 RT may ship with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As per the report, the OnePlus 9 RT is speculated to be announced on October 15. There is no information as of now, regarding the pricing of the device, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.