OnePlus 9 reportedly in the works, could launch early in March 2021

Barely a week after the launch of an all-new OnePlus 8T 5G, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is seemingly gearing up for the launch of its next flagship in 2021. According to a new report by Android Central, the OnePlus 9 is in the works and will launch in the month of March next year. This means, compared to the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 9 could launch a few months early. To recollect, this year OnePlus delayed the launch of the OnePlus 8 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the past, tipster Max J leaked crucial information about upcoming OnePlus devices, and this time too the tipster revealed details about the upcoming OnePlus 9. According to him, the OnePlus 9 has received the codename of ‘Lemonade’. In addition, rumour is abuzz that the company is perhaps planning to bring five new variants of the phone under its OnePlus 9 lineup.

Usually, OnePlus launches its new flagship series around April and May every year. This time the company, as per the report, is planning to release the OnePlus 9 series including the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro early by few months, around mid-March.

It is also speculated that OnePlus may unveil the next flagship devices early to give them more shelf-time before the OnePlus T series is unveiled. In addition, it is also speculated that OnePlus might plan to compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S21 and that of the flagships by Xiaomi which are slated to launch around February.

Since the leaks created ripples in the market, there have been myriad predictions pertaining to the specifications of the OnePlus 9. According to these predictions, OnePlus might soon adorn wireless charging support with its new series along with a larger battery.

The OnePlus 9 devices are highly rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 875 chipset with higher screen refresh rate. In addition, speculations suggest that OnePlus might possibly introduce an enhanced telephoto lens and improved camera resolution. Some rumours also suggest that the OnePlus 9 series might flaunt two selfie-cameras at the front and a palm rejection technology.

