Friday, March 26, 2021
OnePlus 9 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Which phone’s camera has the edge?

We have put together the OnePlus 9 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max to offer you better clarity on which one offers a better camera experience. Check out the results below.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
March 26, 2021 7:52:30 pm
OnePlus 9 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Which phone offers best camera?

OnePlus 9 Pro is the company’s latest  flagship smartphone with zero compromises. The company has always offered phones with robust performance and fluid UI, but one thing that was holding OnePlus back was its camera system. For the OnePlus 9 Pro, the company has partnered with Hasselblad to offer a great camera experience to users. But, what is the result?

We have put together the OnePlus 9 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max to offer you better clarity on which one offers a better camera experience. We tried ultra-wide, night mode and regular low light photography with the phones as both of them claim to offer Pro cameras. Keep in mind these images are resized for web. Take a look and decide for yourself which one looks better.

Check out the results below.

Ultra-wide-angle shot taken with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Image) Ultra-wide-angle shot taken with the OnePlus 9 Pro. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Image) Ultra-wide-angle shot taken with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Image) This is an ultra-wide-angle shot, which we have taken using the OnePlus 9 Pro. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Image) A look at one of the ultra-wide-angle shots taken with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Image) This ultra-wide-angle shot was captured using the OnePlus 9 Pro. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Image) iPhone 12 Pro Max night mode shot. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Image) OnePlus 9 Pro night mode shot. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Image) This is a low-light shot captured using the regular photo mode available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Image) This is a low-light shot captured using the regular photo mode available on the OnePlus 9 Pro. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Image) This is a low-light shot captured using the regular photo mode available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Image) This is a low-light shot captured using the regular photo mode available on the OnePlus 9 Pro. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Image) iPhone 12 Pro Max low light shot with the regular photo mode. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Image) OnePlus 9 Pro low light shot with the regular photo mode. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Image)

Here’s our verdict for the OnePlus 9 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max camera from our reviews 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

OnePlus 9 Pro camera camera verdict: As we noted in our review, this is clearly all about the Hasselblad camera and the camera maker’s software knowledge has improved what was always a decent camera. Further, the OnePlus 9 Pro offers improved colour reproduction from Hasselblad and the results now are more natural, more iPhone like. Read our full review here.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max camera verdict: With the iPhone 12 Pro Max, we noted how Apple had pushed the video capabilities further. More importantly, the camera prowess is visible even while clicking regular photos, be it night or day and it is faster in processing night shots. As we had noted in our review, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has pushed the camera level up further.

