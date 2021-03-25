OnePlus 9 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Which flagship has the edge?

Here's a head-to-head between the OnePlus 9 Pro (left), the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Center) and the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Right). (Image Source: OnePlus, Samsung, Apple)

The OnePlus 9 series was launched globally by the brand yesterday, featuring the OnePlus 9, 9R and 9 Pro, the series is OnePlus’ widest lineup launched at once to date. The highest-end variant in the series is the OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 9 Pro starts at Rs 64,999 and with the new pricing, it competes with some other higher-end flagships.

These include phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, both of which are even more expensive. However, is the extra price for the Samsung and Apple phones worth it? Which flagship phone has the edge? Here’s a comparison between the devices.

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Display

OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1 billion colours and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a slightly larger 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch 1284 x 2778 pixels OLED display with HDR10 certification and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

While all three display panels are good, bright and high-resolution panels, if you’re a gamer, you could find the presence of a 120Hz refresh rate handy on the OnePlus 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is simply missing on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Internal specifications

OnePlus 9 Pro features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Galaxy S21 Ultra Indian variant is equipped with the Exynos 2100 chipset and the phone’s highest variant can offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Meanwhile, iPhone 12 Pro Max features the Apple A14 chip with up to 6GB RAM and 512GB storage. Apple does not officially confirm the amount of RAM on its phones. When it comes to performance, all three offer the best in class.

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Camera

OnePlus 9 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back comprising a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front is a 16MP camera.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra also features a quad-camera setup with a 108MP main sensor, a 10MP periscope lens, a 10MP telescope lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front is a 40MP camera. The difference is that with the S21 Ultra you have an option of zooming in at 100X, though you might not always need it.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a triple camera module with one main 12MP sensor, one 12MP telephoto sensor and one 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There’s also a ToF LiDAR sensor on the back. On the front is another 12MP camera.

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Battery

OnePlus 9 Pro features a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging along with USB Power Delivery, The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a larger 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging and USB Power Delivery 3.0. The phone also supports 15W wireless charging and reverse charging at 4.5W. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 3,687mAh battery with 20W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and USB Power Delivery 2.0.